43rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs concluded

ISLAMABAD: 43rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was held on Tuesday, at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Mr. Faiz Ullah, MNA.

The Committee expressed its displeasure on the absence of Secretary Finance, President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and representative from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and directed the Secretary Committee for issuance of displeasure note to all concerned. The Committee reiterated that Legislative Business (Government Bills) will not be considered without the attendance of the Advisor for Finance in the Committee meeting. The Committee Members were also of the view that Minister Incharge may be invited in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Makhdoom Syed Sami-Ul-Hassan Gillani, Mr. Jamil Ahmed Khan, Mr. Faheem Khan, Mr. Aftab Hussain Siddique, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Mr. Ali Perviz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNAs were attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from M/o Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice, Federal Board of Revenue and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) briefed the Committee about the scam occurred at Torkham Border. He said that JIT had submitted its report on 18th May, 2020 and their major findings were pertaining to 113 identified vehicles which cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan wherein neither goods declaration not record for deposit of leviable duties/taxes were found, accordingly criminal cases/FIR were lodged against the culprits. After detailed discussion the Committee noted that delay to finalize the report in this respect would be against the prevailing of justice. The Chairman assured the Committee that report on the subject matter would be concluded in a month time. The Committee also identified the administrative loopholes and procedures adopted by the custom authorities at Torkham Border. The Committee directed the FBR to share the details regarding the officers and officials involved in the said scam including the actions taken by the FBR against them.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (Inland Revenue), briefed the Committee about the fire incident occurred in Faisalabad RTO Office. The Committee directed that Legal Action against the culprits should be accelerated. The Chairman of the Committee appreciated the role of Chief Commissioner RTO Office Islamabad.

The Committee expressed its displeasure on the examination of valuation, rulings and procedures adopted by the Custom Authorities. Some Members of the Committee were of the grave concern about the role of Director Valuation. Mr. Shafiq Ahmed Latki, Director Valuation, Custom explained his position for determining of valuation. However, the Committee directed the Chairman FBR to look into the complaints received with regard to valuation and ruling issued by the Director Valuation. The Committee also referred the matter to the Sub-Committee already appointed under the Convenership of Mr. Faheem Khan, MNA.

The Committee discussed the Calling Attention No.18 regarding deduction of 5% maintenance allowance from the salaries of the Federal Government employees working in BPS-6 to BPS-15. (moved by Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA). The Committee directed the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the Mover for resolving the matter at the earliest.