Probe ordered into Gul Panra’s viral video at DC Khyber’s bungalow

The dance video of famous Pashto singer Gul Panra in the bungalow of the deputy commissioner Khyber tribal district has gone viral on social media after which the officials ordered the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran to present a detailed report within 24 hours.

According to a statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office, the district administration has nothing to do with the TikTok video of Gul Panra which has been made at the DC’s bungalow in Landikotal.

It said the matter will be probed as to how a family entered the official residence of the officer and then made a TikTok video.

The deputy commissioner said all guests are welcome, but entering a government building without permission and then making TikTok videos cannot be allowed.

He said action will be taken against those found involved in the incident.