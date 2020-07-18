‘Improving bilateral ties with South Asian countries top priority of govt’, NA told

The National Assembly on Friday was informed that improving bilateral ties with South Asian countries remained a priority of the government’s foreign policy.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas told the House during question hours that despite hostile Indian attitude, Pakistan took a milestone step by deciding to open the Kartarpur corridor and released captured Indian pilot after Indian misadventure of Balakot, as a peace gesture.

Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, she added. She, however, said that India must create an enabling environment for a result-oriented dialogue to take place. The Parliamentary Secretary said India wanted to isolate Pakistan at the international level. But Pakistan significantly improved its relations with neighboring countries including Iran and Afghanistan in the last two years, she added.

She said today the situation was that India was facing isolation due to various reasons. She said India was the biggest aggressor in the South Asian region.

“Pakistan is pursuing the policy of good relations with all the countries in the region, while upholding the principles of the UN Charter, ” she added.

The salient features of Pakistan’s foreign policy, she said, included active political interactions, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non- interference in the internal affairs, non-aggression, peaceful settlement of disputes, safeguarding of national security , geo-strategic interests, including Kashmir, consolidating economic cooperation, effective cooperation with South Asian countries at regional and international fora.

The illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August,5 2019, attempted to change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in stark violation of international law, the relevant UNSC resolutions and the serious violation of human rights and humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir had vitiated the environment, she added.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that India had also escalated tensions at the Line of Control and working boundary in an attempt to divert international attention from the Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

She said that Pakistan continued to sensitize the world community including the United Nations about the threat to peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground, including intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

Pakistan, she said, was firmly committed to a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours. Pakistan had supported and facilitated direct talks between the United States and Taliban, which culminated in the peace agreement signed in Doha on 29 February, 2020.

She said that the international community had appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process. Pakistan had always maintained that the only solution of the Afghan conflict was a politically negotiated settlement, which was Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed informed the House that several new road infrastructure projects measuring 1700 kilometers have been approved for execution. He said five major road projects will be executed under public-private partnership. He said the government is giving special importance to the construction of western route of CPEC.

The Minister said that 95 percent work have been completed on metro bus project from Peshawar-Morr to New Islamabad International Airport. He said the revised cost of the project is Rs13 billion and it is expected to be completed by next month subject to the arrival of necessary equipment from China.

Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Khial Zaman said there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. He said that the prices of petroleum products were enhanced as per the rising trends in the international market. He said we are also working oil market companies to enhance the storage capacity of petroleum products.

Minister for Power Omer Ayub laid before the House the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said there is a plan to provide quality seeds to the farmers in order to enhance per acre yield of major crops such as wheat and cotton.

Winding up discussion on the government’s agriculture policy in the National Assembly today, he said it will be ensured with the cooperation of the provincial governments that the farmers only use the approved seeds. He said enhancement of agriculture products will also enhance our exports.

The Minister said that it is also our effort to improve canal system and on farm water management. He said the construction of Diamer Basha dam will go a long way in overcoming water shortages in the country.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government has approved a package for the agriculture sector under which the fertilizers will be given to the farmers on subsidized rates. He said it is also our plan to provide subsidy to the farmers in the power bills of tube wells.

Regarding the prices of wheat flour, the Minister said the prices of the commodity have stabilized in Punjab due to the releases made by the provincial government. He said the government has also allowed the private sector to import the wheat.

The house has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.