Designer-models and a palazzo photoshoot at Gucci’s post-lockdown show

Gucci abandoned the catwalk for the launch of its new “Epilogue” collection on Friday, opting instead for portraits of its designers modelling their creations and a 12-hour livestream video from its campaign shoot in a resplendent palazzo in Rome. With social distancing measures and travel restrictions preventing foreign models as well as guests from flying in, the coronavirus pandemic has forced high-end labels to throw out the traditional fashion show format. Creative director Alessandro Michele, who took the helm at Gucci in 2015, said Friday’s event was the last in a three-part series focusing on the making of clothes and the behind-the-curtains work that goes into a fashion collection. The livestream video of the photoshoot at the stuccoed 16th century Palazzo began at 8am and showed staff at work styling the brand’s designers as models, many wearing face masks and visors.