Comedian Ruby Anum hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Punjabi comedian and actress Ruby Anum has been admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after suffering from a heart attack.

Ruby Anum, the famous stage, TV and film actress suffered a heart attack in Lahore and was rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology where doctors transferred her to the ICU after first aid and running tests.

Her husband, singer Azhar Iqbal Butt, has appealed to her fans to pray for her health and swift recovery.

Rubi is famed for appearing at various channels infotainment shows, including Khabarnak, Khabarzaar, and many others.

Other than stage she also been worked in various TV dramas.