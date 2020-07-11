Indonesia, Pakistan must work together for sustainable trade ties: Iwan S Amri

The Indonesian embassy held a media webinar inviting leading journalist of the country to express their views about bilateral relations between the two countries and as to how this relationship can further be strengthened

Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan S Amri said that COVID 19 continues to play havoc with human lives and global economies; nevertheless, simultaneously the damage control efforts are also in full swing to minimize the devastating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. To contain and fight off the financial downturn the friendly nations through consultations are identifying ways for mutual cooperation for the enhanced sustainable economic activities between them. These views were expressed during a Webinar with leading Pakistani journalists. Deny Tri Basuki, Counsellor at the Embassy moderated the webinar

Ambassador further said it was a unique interaction between the Indonesia embassy and the media fraternity on the issue of COVID-19 and assured to continue such interactions.

He said the Indonesian embassy highly valued warm ties with the friends in Pakistani media and acknowledged the role they have been playing in promoting the goodwill between the people of the two countries. Therefore, the prime objective of this meeting is to maintain cordial relations and to discuss in light manner the COVID 19 pandemic socioeconomic impacts on the society.

The ambassador told the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad had also organized a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) which is headquartered in the Pakistani economic hub of Karachi. It represents country’s leading Corporate and Business Groups and as an advocacy forum work to improve the general business environment of the country. Through its research projects, it also provides valuable input to the Government of Pakistan for bilateral agreements such as the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and other countries.

During the course of discussion with the PBC he had highlighted the current issues concerning the bilateral economic cooperation between the countries and stressed on the significance of fostering the sustainable bilateral trade relations. “Indonesia and Pakistan must work together for the sustainable trade relations between them,” Ambassador Iwan Amri observed.”We would like to encourage and elevate bilateral trade and overall economic cooperation between the two countries that was sustainable, equitable and mutually beneficial corresponding to their respective supply &demand potential,” remarked Ambassador Iwan Amri.

To a question about possibility of air links, the ambassador said they do not have any aviation contract with PIA. However Loin Air of Indonesia wants to start flights from Pakistan and negations with the aviation officials are already underway. Loin Air wants to start from three cities of Pakistan. The plan is still on the table. Let us hope that negotiations between the Loin Air officials and Pakistani aviations officials make some early headway.

Ambassador Amri praised government Ehsas program and the way poor people were helped thru this program. He lauded efforts of the government in this regard. The ambassador also talked about CPEC project and termed it beneficial for the people of Pakistan and this region as well.