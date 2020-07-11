Abbottabad takes lead in Covid-19 recovery: DC

Abbottabad district took lead in the recovery cases of coronavirus, claims press release of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad the other day.

Presently total numbers of under treatment cases of Corona virus are 152 in different hospitals and at homes in Abbottabad while 962 cases had shown recovery out of total 1169 corona virus cases in Abbottabad district.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah has pin hoped the in coming days, city will be free from Corona Virus as extra ordinary efforts are being done by the health care staff, administration and at least six localities were reportedly observed smart lock down which had shown remarkable achievement.

DC further added that forceful awareness campaign is being launched in the district by the health departments, civic agencies which includes TMA, WASA and Cantonment board and important places were sprayed with chemicals and preventive measures were adopted and he demanded for use of mask and keeping the social distance in the offices, shops and markets.

Meanwhile, at least 2,000 COVID-19 patients diagnosed at Abbottabad district, while today more 20 patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus, as such the number of cases was being enhanced day by day, while the coronavirus cases increasing ratio observed more at Mansehra district of Hazara, Wednesday.

However, the smart lock down was continuing in all the remaining districts of Hazara due to which the routine lifestyle of people changed entirely to keep streamline the posterity.

Various courts closed down because of COVID-19, as no one could dare to judge who was suffering from its diseases , entering courts either coronavirus cases or healthy.