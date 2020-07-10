Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Senator Sarfaraz Bugti

An additional sessions court on Friday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The court directed Quetta police to arrest the accused and present him in the court in a case related to aiding and abetting the abduction of a minor girl. He is accused of acting on behest of the girl’s father who lost custody of the child at a family court.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court rejected Bugti’s plea for interim bail and asked his lawyer to ensure the girl’s safe return. A two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel had dismissed the bail plea.

The apex court said Bugti is an influential man and should ensure that the girl returns unharmed. Speaking to media after the hearing, Bugti’s lawyer said his client had not been provided interim bail and it was the police responsibility to apprehend him.

In January this year, a sessions court had ordered Bugti be arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction. The senator could not be arrested back then as he had left as soon as his bail plea was rejected.

The girl’s grandmother had filed a case against her father for having her abducted as the family court had granted the grandmother custody of the child.

The senator is accused of facilitating the abduction and keeping the child hidden at his residence.

The Balochistan High Court had also dismissed his bail plea in the matter.