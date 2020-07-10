NADRA DG Zulfiqar Ali sacked

The Director-General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Zulfiqar Ali, was removed from his post on Thursday on directives of the authority’s chairman.

According to the official notification issued by NADRA, the chairman of the national authority had directed the removal of Zulfiqar Ali with all administrative and financial authority, delegated or otherwise, withdrawn from him immediately. “The action was taken with the approval of competent authority,” read the official communique.