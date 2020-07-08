Sindh minister chairs meeting to devise strategies regarding rains, Eidul Azha

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in the Emergency Control of Sindh Local Government Department in which Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Special Secretary Local Government Chirag-ud-Din Hanguro, Metropolitan Commissioner Saif-ur-Rehman, MD All the Municipal Commissioners and DMC representatives including Water Board and Solid Waste participated

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Nasir Hussain Shah said that on the occasion of last day’s rain, the best working coordination and professional harmony was seen among all the institutions, thanks to which water could be extended to any place in the city for a long time. It did not stand still and there was no flood relay for which all DMCs, KMC especially Water and Sewerage Board deserve congratulations.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had already made all the security arrangements and precautionary measures for this time, thanks to which the rains could not create the same chaotic situation as in previous years. Appreciating the policy of joint initiatives, the Sindh Local Bodies Minister said that special attention should be paid to the underpasses including the choking points of all the drains. More funds are being released to the DMCs through the commissioners for cleaning the drains. It is the responsibility of the officers of the department to co-operate professionally with their subordinates in case of emergency so that the chain of public service can be further strengthened and stabilized. Giving further instructions, the provincial minister said that if there are disputes between the two institutions, they should be settled by sitting down, because the people have to bear the brunt of the disputes between the two institutions and people also face delays and inconveniences in their work. Special measures should be taken with regard to Yusuf Goth. So as not to face the same situation as last year. He added. He said that special places should be allotted in each area for the sacrifice and Sindh Solid Waste Department should make arrangements for immediate removal of debris from these places. He said that all local body chairmen should use their role and influence for collective sacrifice. He directed all the Municipal Commissioners present on the occasion to take their respective chairmen into confidence before taking any action.

Plan B should also be prepared for burial of the deceased.

Roshan Ali Sheikh informed the Minister for Local Government that orders have been issued to shift the temporary garbage transfer station from Siraj-ud-Dawla College Liaquatabad and formulate a strategy for holding mass sacrifices on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in consultation with all district chairmen. Is being given. Roshan Ali Sheikh further said that a policy will also be formulated in the next three days regarding the disposal of sacrificial remains so that the duty of sacrifice can be easily performed while avoiding any dirt and contamination.