Sindh govt’s JIT report on Uzair Baloch different from original: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report released by the Sindh government on Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch is different than the original report.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister said the original report was 43 pages long whereas the one released by the Sindh government was only 35 pages long.

He said six names were missing from the JIT which includes many who were still members of parliament. He said all those named in the JIT report must be investigated and held accountable.

He said there the original JIT report has signatures on every page while the one by Sindh government has signatures on four pages. He said the original report event has the signatures of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence and the Pakistan Rangers.

He said the report made public did not have the signatures of the provincial government, while the original report present with him even has the signatures of accused Uzair Baloch.

He said even PPP leader Nabil Gabol had told him that the report was not complete, and said former Sindh Home Minister Zulfiqar Mirza should speak about the matter.

The JIT report now says that Baloch committed this many crimes and murders but it doesn’t say who ordered these killings.

One report clearly mentions that Baloch had a strong political affiliation with the PPP, but the report that was made public does not say it.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly claimed that Zulfikar Mirza was working in close coordination with Baloch. “Mirza left in 2012 but the Sindh government issued a notification the next year taking back the head money announced for Baloch,” he remarked. The PTI leader even showed a video in which Uzair Baloch was spotted with different PPP leaders such as Talpur.

“I want the chief justice to take suo motu on this and the court should call all members of the investigating team and ask if it is their signatures on the released reports or not,” he added. “I will approach the Supreme Court myself is nothing is done about this.”