SNGPL shareholders elect 11 board of directors

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s shareholders have elected 11 Directors of the Company for next triennial starting from July 6, 2020. Out of 11 Directors, 05 Directors are independent including 01 female Director. Following eleven (11) Directors have been elected in the order from highest to lowest number of votes:

Mr. Ahmad Aqeel, Ms. Roohi Raees Khan, Mr. Manzoor Ahmed, Mr. Rizwan Ullah Khan, Dr. Sohail Razi Khan, Mr. Mohammad Haroon, Mr. Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, Mr. Sajid Mehmood Qazi, Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch, Mr. Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Mr. Afan Aziz

The earlier held Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on June 23, 2020 was adjourned due to stay order dated June 22, 2020 of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, restraining the Company from holding Election of Directors. Now, the said stay order has been vacated and Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore has dismissed the said petition vide order dated July 03, 2020. For conducting the election of Directors.

The adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting has been reconvened on July 6, 2020 at Company’s Head Office, Gas House, 21- Kashmir Road, Lahore and elected aforementioned directors.