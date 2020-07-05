Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after his vehicle collided with a cyclist, killing him. The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said. Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka. A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.