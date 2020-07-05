Shehbaz Sharif visits LHC; signs surety bonds

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) and signed surety bonds to avail bail granted by the LHC till July 9 in the assets beyond means and money laundering cases. The LHC had already granted Shehbaz Sharif bail in the same cases. It is pertinent to mention here that last month NAB had raided different places to arrest Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and income-beyond-means cases but the Bureau team had returned empty-handed and failed to arrest the PML-N leader.