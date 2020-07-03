Narendra Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a surprise visit to Ladakh to take stock of the situation on the ground, more than two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Himalayan region along the disputed border between the two countries.

Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area.

After every attack, India has emerged stronger, Modi said, addressing soldiers during his visit, calling for development rather than expansionism, and saying that it is not the weak but only the brave who can initiate peace.

“The era of expansionism is over,” he said, in an oblique reference to Chinese strategic ambitions. “The whole world is against expansionist [forces]. Today, the world is dedicated [to work] for development.”

Officials said Modi was accompanied by the chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

India and China have traded blame for triggering the high-altitude brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured.

China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered.

Both sides have blamed each other for the incident and since sent thousands of extra troops to the region.