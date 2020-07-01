UNGA president condemns PSX terror attack

President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has condemned the terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi and expressed sympathy with the people and government of Pakistan.

“The President of the General Assembly is saddened by the news of the terrorist attack on 29 June 2020 against the Pakistani Stock Exchange and reiterates the United Nations General Assembly’s condemnation of all terrorist acts in all their forms and manifestations,” his spokesperson Reem Abaza said while briefing reporters.

“The President of General Assembly wishes to express his sympathy with the Government and People of Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier United Nations Secretary-General had strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday morning.