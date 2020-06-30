Worst of COVID-19 pandemic ‘yet to come’, warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over and the worst is yet to come, six months after the outbreak first emerged.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over and is going to stay with us for a long time. Reaching the half-year milestone just as the death toll topped half a million and the number of confirmed infections surged past 10 million, the organization said that it was a moment to recommit to save lives.

The US health secretary Alex Azar has warned the “window is closing” for decisive action to curb the virus as cases there surge.

Pakistan has recorded 2,864 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 118 new deaths, according to official data.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 209,337 while the death toll stands at 4,304. As many as 98,503 patients have recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

After a sharp increase in the cases, the number of patients increased to 75,501 in Punjab. The province reported 1,656 coronavirus causalities. A smart lockdown has been imposed across the province to curb the spread of the infection.

The cases of coronavirus have surged to 81,985 in Balochistan, the most affected region in the country. The death toll has reached to 1,205 in the province. In Balochistan, there are 10,426 confirmed cases while 113 patients died of the infection so far.