FAST University expels students for posting memes on Facebook

A charge sheet-cum-show-cause notice issued to the students stated that they have been involved in spreading undesirable comments/remarks against the university administration on Facebook.

CDC Notice #5

It alleged that students of FAST university have been involved in misleading and trapping the students’ community and also involved in defaming, damaging repute and bringing bad name to the university.”

Torturing students & their parents mentally and financially, is the only thing FAST is doing rn, this behaviour should be undone.@Shafqat_Mahmood @HEC_Pakistan #ShameOnFAST #TogetherAgainstMafia — AyeshaGulKahn (@AyeshaGulKahn1) June 29, 2020

Pakistan is officially at a WAR with its own students. Recently,students were arrested in Quetta protesting against absence of internet. And now FAST is threatening their students. This notification has to be taken back. This WAR must end immediately.#ShameOnFAST @DrMuradPTI — Talha Mahmood (@TalhaRana77) June 29, 2020

This so unfair. Can’t imagine the pain these students are dealing with #ShameOnFAST pic.twitter.com/bnYuKPXmQ2 — Muhammad Zain (@zain_manutd) June 28, 2020

One the so called prestigious universities “FAST-NU” harassed one of its students and denied her the justice when she was harassed. According to the victims statement, one name stands out and it is Saifullah the head of administration. kindly retweet and share this.#ShameOnFAST pic.twitter.com/iXhr6EG0Ak — Aman (@hashtaginclude_) June 28, 2020

on these memes filthy FAST expelled students. Start boycotting Start this #BoycottFAST Trend because A shitty piece of paper is not worth your conscience #BoycottFAST#ShameOnFAST pic.twitter.com/R2kpykwzBW — (@SaucyHuda) June 28, 2020

Aur phir ye kehte hain Acha bhla tha suicide kese krli?

This is extreme mental torture.#ShameOnFAST pic.twitter.com/gwS0XoArFX — Umer Shafique (@UmerSha48223691) June 28, 2020

Students in this republic feel like orphans left alone to face the wrath of fragile and fake ego of university mafia. The state needs to protect and nourish its future for these students look up to it as its only guardian #ShameOnFAST pic.twitter.com/vbCtyurgYN — Monal Murtaza Khan (@monal_khan) June 28, 2020

It seems that after the government of Pakistan’s crackdown against critics on social media, public bodies in the country were following suit.

As a matter of fact, the university could use other laws and measures to counter criticism instead of rusticating the students.

The move to expel the students is clearly against the principles of freedom of expression.

Notably, it is hard to tell who owned the pages and anyone could use any person’s name for commenting on such forums. Therefore, proper investigation should have been held before taking such drastic measures.

On the condition of anonymity, one of the students alleged that FAST has just increased its fees from 8000 to 9500 per credit. Rs1500 per credit will make around Rs 24000 per semester and that too in the midst of this pandemic when people are already facing serious financial constraints.

Noteworthy, suicides among Pakistani students are on the rise. Suicides and mental health in general have never been taken seriously, and the issue of student suicide remains without any research to understand its causes.

Students with a troubled conscience, when feel humiliation, find it extremely painful to face their friends, family and peers. Dealing with this feeling of disgrace is beyond the capacity of these students who have never been independent or who have never known to be disobedient to their parents or teachers. These circumstances make these students feel like losers and failures; they can no more face their peers against whom they have competed, making the situation even more intolerable for the young susceptible minds.

There is an urgent need to address the many ills in this society. We need to address the upstream factors such as social factors as well as downstream factors such as more and better mental health facilities, including suicide prevention activities for students. This is a human rights issue.

The students of this country deserve it.