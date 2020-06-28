Giant clapping hands are projected around the world to say ‘Thank You’

Artist Ian Berry is no stranger to working with denim. His vast portfolio of art is a testament to how skilled he is at transforming the rugged fabric into a multitude of multi-layered visual scenes-from a laundromat lined with machines to a poolside view of a Californian hotel to a “secret garden” installation filled with denim foliage. Amidst the global pandemic, however, he has opted for a simpler image with an arguably deeper meaning-a pair of clapping hands.

Inspired by the way fellow Londoners and others in the UK have clapped for frontline workers every night at 8pm, Berry decided to create a powerful show of solidarity with essential workers in the form of hands, while using his signature medium of choice. This piece was particularly special because he collaborated with his six-year-old son, Elliott. The boy took photos of his father’s hands, which were then translated in denim. It started off as a way for the duo to send a message of gratitude and spread love to family and friends via printed cards, but it evolved into much more.

More than a single work of art, Berry turned this collaborative piece into a campaign titled I Clap For, with an intent to share his heartfelt sentiment across the world. “It began with an idea between father and son,” Berry explains. “Now the aim for ‘I Clap For’ is to create a platform to create a community and message of thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing on past this moment in time to remember all of those who risked their lives on the frontlines.”

Berry has managed to involve the entire world in his artistic show of gratitude, thanks to Elliott’s idea of using a projector. The two began by beaming the image of clapping hands from their balcony in London. From there, it took off and has now been projected all across the UK-from Edinburgh to Manchester to Plymouth-and beyond, including the U.S., Mexico, Italy, Sweden, and Brazil. To make it even more collaborative, I Clap For has launched a website where people around the world can submit who they clap for. This interactive element manifests through digital projections or simply by living on the inspiring project’s website.

In addition to I Clap For, Berry has now included his clapping hands in an initiative called #PinYourThanks. This is another way for people to show their gratitude to frontline workers, especially those in the UK. #PinYourThanks has asked a number of artists and celebrities to design pins that are now being sold to the public in an effort to show thanks and raise funds for charities like NHS Charities Together. Berry’s clapping hands pin is joined by designs from the likes of Keira Knightley, Ringo Starr, David James, and more.

To purchase your own pin, head over to the #PinYouThanks website. And even though the clapping at 8pm has ended in the UK, I Clap For still has more gratitude to promote. The project is set to have an encore on July 5. If you have a projector and a safe spot to project, you can download the file to project on I Clap For’s website.