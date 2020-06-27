16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide

TikTok star Siya Kakkar famous for her sharing her music videos on the social media app commits suicide.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old was found hanging to the ceiling fan of a room in her Preet Vihar’s residence in Delhi, where she lived with her family.

She was active on all the online platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube and was known for her dance videos.

According to reports, the family of the 16-year-old TikTok star has asked for a detailed police investigation on Siya Kakkar’s death.

Siya Kakkar has over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

Her manager Arjun has denied knowing anything that was troubling Siya professionally.

While talking to media he said that she was a bright girl who was constantly thinking about her next video.

He also added that there was nothing that Siya was bothered about and she had appeared totally normal even during the last call they had.

“This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar,” he added.