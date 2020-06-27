Daily Times

Saturday, June 27, 2020

PM ‘under fire’ after Pakistan govt hikes petrol price by a staggering Rs 25

In a major move, the government on Friday increased the price of petrol by over Rs 25 per litre and diesel by Rs 21 per litre. The new prices will come into effect immediately, confirmed an official notification.

According to an official notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased from existing Rs 74.52 to Rs 100.10 per litre. The price of diesel has gone up to Rs 101.46 from Rs 80.15 after an increase of Rs 21.31 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 23.50 per litre from the current Rs 35.56 to Rs 59.06 per litre. Kerosene oil use is still prevalent in remote areas of Pakistan where LPG is not available for cooking purpose.

It should be noted that the Imran Khan-led government had slashed fuel prices four times since March 1, resulting in a massive drop if Rs 42.10 per litre from Rs 116.56 to Rs 74.50 per litre.

Pakistan revises retail fuel prices every month, based largely on the price of crude oil imported from oil producing nations. Indian fuel retailing companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily, based on crude oil prices, along with other factors.

