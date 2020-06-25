Govt officials wrongly briefed PM on Justice Faiz case verdict: Farogh

Barrister Farough Naseem has said that the Prime Minister was wrongly briefed on the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. In an exclusive interview with media, Barrister Farough Naseem said that after the verdict, the Prime Minister was informed that the government had lost the case. One of the ministers said that everything was over. Barrister Farough Naseem said that later he and Shahzad Akbar informed the Prime Minister that we have won the case. The minister who briefed the prime minister later apologized and said that he had not read the decision. Those who celebrated the decision should not be mocked without understanding the decision. Answering a question, he said that now he will have to decide whether to become a minister again or not as after becoming a minister he had suffered a lot financially, a good lawyer could earn way more than a minister’s salary, he added.