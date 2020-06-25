Punjab govt decides to lock down seven more areas in Lahore till 30th

The Punjab government announced it is sealing off seven more areas in Lahore to stem the spread of the COVID-19, as cases of the virus continue to surge across Pakistan.

The areas which will be sealed off from midnight include Gulshan-e-Ravi, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Model Town, DHA, and Garden Town. These areas will be closed completely from midnight.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the main reason to seal the aforementioned areas is to halt the surging number of coronavirus cases in the province since the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being violated in these respective areas.

“Hopefully, if SOPs are implemented in a week, there will be a clear reduction in coronavirus cases,” she maintained, adding that the government is trying its level best to ensure economic activities took place and at the same time, ensure all possible measures were being taken to for the safety of citizens.

Deploring that the most number of SOP violations are reported from marketplaces and business centres, Rashid urged masses to abide by safety measures while strictly wearing masks, especially outdoors and at public spaces.

“We are fulfilling our responsibility but the people are also responsible in combating the contagious disease [by following the issued directives],” the minister stressed.

Speaking about the health facilities, provision of medical equipment and hospital capacity in the medical centres of the province, Rashid noted that during the last 10 days, there the number of High Dependency Units (HDU) and ventilators have increased in Punjab. She said that about 30 to 50 % of the beds in hospitals were empty.

“We have 250 High Dependency Units [HDU] and 60 ventilators empty,” she added.

Maintaining that the government is conducting free coronavirus tests, the minister stated that about 11,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis across the province.

“We have tried to improve the current circumstances [and] the situation is under control,” Rashid added.

The Punjab government had earlier imposed a complete lockdown in some parts of the city. Seven areas of the city – Shahdra, Shad Bagh, Mazang, Harbanspura, Old Lahore, Nishtar Ground, Cantt – were placed under complete lockdown on June 15.

Some areas in Gulberg were closed completely and some societies in Lahore’s Iqbal Town as well. “Food stores and pharmacies will remain open in these areas,” Dr Yasmin Rashid had clarified, adding that the areas will undergo a complete lockdown for at least two weeks. She added that these areas will be reopened after the situation is assessed.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for the nationals regarding the smart lockdown being implemented in different coronavirus hotspots across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The newly-issued guidelines stated that the local administration will release notice to the citizens 24 to 48 hours prior to imposing a complete lockdown in the specific areas declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

The citizens have been advised to purchase and store essential commodities of daily usage before the implementation of the restrictions, whereas, the employees of the government and private entities were asked to inform their management about the lockdown measures.

It is instructed to the citizens not to shift to other areas during the lockdown period besides strictly following precautionary procedures including social distancing while coming out of their homes in case of an emergency.

Senior citizens, high blood pressure and diabetes patients should restrict their selves to their residences.

For the local traders, the higher authorities have issued directives to maintain social distancing of the customers and ensure wearing face masks.

During the lockdown period, only staff members of the mosques will be allowed to offer prayers, whereas, imams of the mosques were advised to make announcements regarding the precautionary measures.

Those citizens having symptoms of coronavirus should immediately contact to the special helpline 1166 to get healthcare instructions instead of using home remedies. It is also advised to the citizens to avoid moving to local hospitals while out-patient departments (OPDs) of the hospitals will remain closed during the period. In case of an emergency situation, the residents will be allowed to move to the hospitals by the administration.

The authorities have also announced to take legal action against the violators of the smart lockdown.