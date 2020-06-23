Students of tribal district seek high speed internet access

ISLAMABAD: Progressive Students Federation, Baloch Students Alliance, and Revolutionary Students Federation held a protest against online classes outside at National Press Club Islamabad on Tuesday (Today) in the favor of their demands.

PRSF, BSA, and RSF jointly held a public demonstration to demand the immediate suspension of online classes and exams, allocation of funds for digital infrastructure of the education system, and promotion of students to next semester.

PrSF Isb – Rwp President, Aunil Muntazir, emphasized the need for alternative modes of education during the global pandemic which has indiscriminately affected lives across the globe. Our state infrastructure exclusively benefits the people of well to do economic backgrounds while neglecting the students hailing from marginalized segments of our society, he added.

He said, Government and HEC need to take concrete measures to expand internet access and availability in areas where it has been blocked for ages, we ask why high-speed internet is being blocked in Balochistan, ex-Fata and GB and Kashmir? it is critical to end this digital apartheid on the basis of national security.

We demand for urgent allocation of resources to expand 3g/4g in these areas, allowing telecom companies to operate internet services there (rather than SCO monopolies), and urgent provision of tablets/phones and internet facilitation centers to students on a needs basis. We strongly demand the HEC to roll back its policy of enforcing the online education system, as the online infrastructure is almost non-existent.

BSA member, Beebagr Baloch, highlighted the historical negligence of State towards the Baloch nation. During three scores and a decade, a long era of oppression of the State has paralyzed the whole provincial infrastructure.

The scarcity of basic necessities like education is exponentially growing on one hand. On the other hand, students who make it to public/private educational institutions of the country, are now faced with another challenge. He demanded the government to immediately suspend online classes until the internet and tech gadgets are provided to all the students unconditionally.

RSF member, Asif Rasheed narrated the issues students are faced with in border nearing areas like Kashmir. He said that students travel for miles to find a stable internet connection. However, the government has turned its back upon students. He demanded that HEC must take students on board while making critical decisions concerning the future of students.