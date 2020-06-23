PCB to ban use of social media during England series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reportedly ban the use of social media during the upcoming England series and direct the players to shun approaches by the unknown individuals in order to avoid any unpleasant event during the tour. Pakistan is scheduled to play against England in three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the matches likely to be played between August 5 and September 1 in Manchester and Southampton. During four separate lectures on Thursday, the board will inform the touring party on how to carry themselves in England and adhere to the strict tour guidelines issued by the authorities. Reportedly, bookies and match-fixers are trying to swindle players through sponsorship deals and offers. They might try to persuade players in the guise of representatives of team owners from different franchise tournaments and invite them to attend events and parties in order to trap them. These individuals might make use of fake names and untraceable numbers. The national squad is also directed to spend most of their time in hotel rooms to minimise the possibility of contracting the virus that has ravaged the world, particularly England, where more than 42,000 patients have succumbed to the disease. The PCB’s England-bound players and officials were tested for coronavirus in the first round of COVID-19 testing on Monday.