Pakistan got it totally wrong: Waqar on Indo-Pak 2019 World Cup clash

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has opened up about Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup defeat at the hands of India, while questioning the Men in Green’s tactics. India extended their unblemished World Cup record against Pakistan after Rohit Sharma’s century and tidy bowling secured their 89-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the tournament’s most anticipated group match. Put into bat in a stop-start, rain-hit match, India posted a commanding 336-5, with Rohit Sharma (140) smashing his second century of the tournament. Set a revised target of 302 in 40 overs, Pakistan eventually finished on 212-6. “I think Pakistan got it totally wrong against India in 2019 starting right from the toss. I think they were hoping that the pitch will do a lot more and they will get early wickets which will put India under pressure. But, India had very seasoned openers and they did not really let the bowler settle. And, the pitch did not really do much and once they get going it was very difficult to stop them. They piled up so many runs to which Pakistan had no answers at all,” said Younis.

The Pakistan fast-bowling great also termed Pakistan’s decision to bowl first as a silly mistake. “So, I think it was a silly mistake when, to begin with, winning the toss and asking India to bat because batting first on that pitch was the way to go and it did not really help Pakistan that day and India was too good, way too good,” he added. Pakistan were not able to go beyond the group stage in the event and finished on the fifth position.