PTI govt fails to counter unemployment despite promises, says PPP leader

Government could not control unemployment despite all promises. Dareness is another issue, but public can also not get relief on those things which the government has claimed. Long rows to get petrol on petrol pumps and selling of flour other than official rates are nothing but the failure and incompetency of government.

These thoughts are expressed by Gujranwala city secretary of information Sagheer Butt in a press conference at People’s Party Secretariat Gondalwala. Along with him, vice president Rana Muhammad Haneef, president trader wing Zulfikar Bhutto, Yasir butt, Shabeer combo, Khawaja Umer, Rashid Gujjar, Yasir butt and many other workers were there. They added that, by creating shortage of petrol, government has disturbed the public a lot. At one side, minister of petroleum said that there is alot of petrol then why public is not gaining that petrol.

Who is creating this hurdle. Government own persons are playing this game in the shape of commission mafia. Just like before, the friends of selected prime minister has gained black money through corruption in flour, sugar and gas bills scandals. And government is providing them safety through false claims. It’s seems that the shortage of flour and petrol is self created, just to hide the incompetency of government while dealing with covid_19. Otherwise the shortage of flour just after the wheat harvesting is beyond imagination. They said that government which is failed in controlling simple issue like dareness, then how he can manage the global pandemic like coronavirus.

Instead of official rate, shop keepers are selling flour on their own rates. No one is asking them. The access of bread is becoming difficult for poor one. Government has made compulsion to wear mask and now sub standards mask are selling on streets and roads. Government must ensure the availability of standard and cheap masks. The non seriousness of government has pushed the country towards more crises. To make tiger force by the selected prime minister is nothing but lack of confidence on government departments.