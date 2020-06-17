Wake up! population is going up

During coming December to February not just my beloved Pakistan but the world at large will have to face unimaginable, truly gigantic untold human miseries on account of newly born babies right from east to west and south to north which simply cannot be avoided by any country including even the Super Powers under any circumstances come what may to be very honest.

Numerically speaking, till June 16, at global level as many as 8,150,931 male and female, rich and poor, governor and governed, educated and illiterate, married have already been victimized by the corona virus whereas 439,892 are the unfortunate who have eventually shifted to their permanent abode.

Unbelievably, the USA, the ever-mightiest power on the face of earth, is the worst hit, being the 1st rung of the ladder among 215 countries and territories inflicted with Covid-19. In the US alone 2,183,598 have been inflicted with the virus while a poor 118,339 have died as well. In Pakistan at this pint of time very unfortunately 151,843 are positive whereas 2,896 have died also and very much regretfully our figures will increase on both counts in future days.

All the world leaders in each and every country and territory when noticed the onslaught of the notorious coronavirus were left with no alternative but very much obliged to advocate and resort to lockdown and curfew etc in the greater interest of their population so that their number of the victims are minimized. Undoubtedly, lockdown and curfews so clamped down by the leaders in their respective countries have very categorically played conspicuously quite dominant and significant roles to nullify the corona effects to a great extent otherwise the world has witnessed far more victims all around than what presently we have now.

I wish I am wrong which I am not to pronounce, if not annoying, that perhaps most of the leaders, if not all the leaders, including my beloved Pakistan who curtailed the movement of their people by slapping lockdown and curfew had forgotten to think as to subsequently what could be the after effects of such forced suspension of human life since airports, government offices and institutions, banks, insurance companies, educational institutes, commercial establishments, shops, garages, factories and workshops etc were closed and as a result thereof all, rich and poor, male and female were to compulsorily be confined inside their houses.

The rich who are obliged to remain inside their houses all day long are fortunately equipped with different entertaining gadgets namely television, internet, mobile, books and magazines and, therefore, they are not that bored to spend their 24 hours inside their houses. Of course, the couples did not waste the opportunity not to be inside their bedrooms as well and hence quite but naturally in turn their family size will increase after the stipulated pregnancy months, for sure.

What a sheer bad luck for those numbering in thousands, not hundreds, daily wage earners or low paid employees in each and every country, of course varying in percentage, who also have been forced to be confined inside their four walls on a daily basis right from dawn to dawn. Poor of the poorest, cannot even think of in dreams to have mobile or television or internet so the question is as to how this lot kills their 24 hours and that too each day for a couple of months in continuity is the most baffling and trifling question? They are also human exactly like the rich ones and want to bring a smile on their faces but how to smile when they are facing miserable conditions? The poorest married couple had no option but to resort to temporary matrimonial pleasure and, therefore, quite naturally the bulk majority of their married women folk will conceive and deliver babies after nine months.

Aren’t those most respected experts and acclaimed commentators have themselves proved to be too innocent, ignorant, naive and grossly mistaken since they have too loudly proclaimed at the pitch of their voice at all media outlets both local and international that due to notorious corona world population will considerably be shrunk because thousands have already died and many more are yet to die but alas they did not think it at all that eventually during December-February when new babies are born, global population will instead be increased by 55% if not more?

My most intriguing, genuine, alarming as well as mind boggling question under the given peculiar circumstances is if at all our hospitals and maternity homes for that matter irrespective of their topographical locations right from east to west and south or north are fully geared and toned up and can boast of having the capacity duly punctuated with their ability to handle such unprecedented huge surge of newly born babies and that too all at the same time during the stipulated three months period which, as such, has never ever have happened alike before in human history at global scale?

I with all sincerity and sobriety pronounce that it is truly very ripe and high time that the authorities must wake up from somber sleep and instead immediately embark upon increasing their health facilities, particularly gynecology to meet the upcoming gigantic challenges to be faced during coming December-February period otherwise the humanity will be doomed and we will have no option but to face nothing but cries and tears instead of smile.

