Kashmir appeal to Human Rights Council and Red Cross Society ( Part-II)

Since the situation is very obscure and grim in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh; the army and the paratroopers have a brutal grip, all the political leaders, workers, and youth in thousands are in jails, media has been muzzled; we request you to pay a visit to observe by yourselves the actual happenings in Kashmir. Kindly meet the victimized families and their near and dear ones in detention camps and jails. These points should be spotlighted:–

1. Kashmir is under curfew & lockdown cycles, since 5 August, 2019. Now, it has been extended under the cover of Pandemic lockdown, but the people can’t breathe, they have no medical & relief facilities. Basically the political and military objectives of the Indian establishment are kept in mind. Thrashing and killing of people by the police continues as usual.

2. Even ordinary deaths are treated as pandemic deaths and funeral processions to the graveyard are not allowed.

3. Shoot to kill a youth in any fake encounter is order of the day. A dead body is dragged on roads, mutilated, taken into police custody and buried at faraway places without informing the bereaved parents and families.

4. The people live under two dreaded situations; 1. Army fear 2. Corona virus fear

5. The draconian laws, e.g. J&K Public Safety Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, etc are lavishly used against the politicians and political workers to curb the dissent and civil liberties. Leaders and workers detained under these laws are currently in various jails of India and include some Kashmiri women leaders as well.

Every type of human rights atrocity has been documented by the HR groups of Kashmir during the past 30 years and every affected or victimized household remembers and is witness to ordeal he or others faced in the hands by the Indian army and police

6. There are countless youth who have been forcibly disappeared by the army or police in J&K, but their whereabouts are unknown and as a result fear and anguish grip their families to the extent of causing psychological diseases and ailments in them.

7. Molestation of women and humiliation of young or old people and mutilation of the martyrs by the army and police at every nook & corner of J&K, particularly in the Kashmir valley and the Chenab valley is openly practiced and no FIR is registered by the concerned police.

9. Local emergency relief & aid groups are harassed when and if they collect relief for the victims of police operations. The establishments become totally exposed when self-help humanitarian feelings inspired the people to collect relief items for the blasted house-owners of the Nawakadal army operation in May 2020. The authorities threatened the voluntary donors and did not bother about the holy month of Ramadhan.

10. The novel Reorganization Act, the new Domicile Law, and the Delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary segments as now applicable to the fragmented State, are from every angle against Kashmir and its Muslim majority character. Under the latest arbitrary provisions of the Modi regime Jammu and Kashmir’s previous Permanent State Residents law has been set aside and declared ultra vires. The permanent inhabitants of J&K at a stretch become non-residents or outsiders. Under the new law Indian citizens can also fill in citizenship forms to acquire citizenship rights in J&K State. According to the new delimitation law, the Assembly and parliamentary seats can be reconstituted to reduce the Muslim seats in the Assembly and the Parliament. The new law can’t be challenged or questioned before any court of law. 11. Demography teaches that the Muslim majority Kashmir has a significant edge over Jammu, which (Jammu) had about 50% Muslim population before the 1947 Muslim genocide, when in the 1st week of November, 1947, about 3 hundred thousand Muslims were slaughtered by the RSS goons and Hindu-Maharaja’s troops and many more hundreds thousands were forced to flee and driven away to Pakistan. The present BJP Regime which believes in ethnic cleansing of the Indian Muslims has for the same purpose brought the new Citizenship Amendment Act on its statute- book. The regime is quite animus against Kashmir, in its present shape of a Muslim majority province. Therefore, the civilized world must shoulder moral and legal responsibility to save the people from the threat of ethnic cleansing and demographic change.

12. Every type of human rights atrocity has been documented by the HR groups of Kashmir during the past 30 years and every affected or victimized household remembers and is witness to ordeal he or others faced in the hands by the Indian army and police.

13. The oppressed Kashmiris are eager to relate the tragic episodes of the Indian tyranny phase-wise from 5 August 2020 onwards. So, they appeal you to visit here and sit with them and listen to their woes, as members of the humanitarian circle. The unfortunate families wish to share with you their grief and gloom. So that the international community is able to get better understanding of the sufferings of the people under this militarized region to seek a just solution according to the urges and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Thank you.

The writer is Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and senior member Executive Council All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir