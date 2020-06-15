Four more MPAs test positive as nationwide tally soars to 142,000

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients jumped to 141,517 on Sunday, with 52,601 cases reported in Punjab, 53,805 in Sindh, 17,450 in KhyberPakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 1,095 in GilgitBaltistan, 7,934 in Islamabad and 604 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.The virus has claimed at least 2,632 lives while around 51,735 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reported 2,287 new cases, taking the provincial tally to 53,805 on Sunday.The chief minister said 15 more persons succumbed to the virus, and Sindh’s death toll has reached 831.He said 80 patients are currently on ventilators and 1,219 patients have recovered. The total number of recovered patients in Sindh has reached 25,606.

Covid-19 testing for KP Assembly members has started before the budget session begins.Members who test negative for the virus will be allowed to attend the session.

KP Assembly members Babar Saleem Swati and Laiq Muhammad Khan have also contracted the virus.KPAssembly woman member DrSumaira Shams has also tested positive for Covid-19.Sindh member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Arif Mustafa Jatoialso tested positive for coronavirus.The MPA said that he has isolated himself at home.Jatoi was elected on PS-36 from NaushahroFeroze and is a member of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

MuttahidaMajlis-i-Amal Deputy Secretary-General Liaquat Baloch has said that vice president of the Jamaat-i-Islami’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Inayatullah Khan has recovered from the coronavirus.In a tweet, Baloch added that the provincial general secretary of the party Abdul Wasay had tested positive for the virus. “I have talked to both leaders on the phone. May God grant them complete health,” he said.

Punjab health authorities reported 2,514 new cases, raising the provincial tally to 52,601. At least 31 more persons succumbed to the virus and the province’s death toll stands at 969.

On the international front, with 11,929 new cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has reported its biggest surge in Covid-19 cases. The case tally crossed the 0.32 million mark as the total death toll neared 9,200.According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, India now has 320,922 confirmed cases, including 9,195 deaths.Anadolu Agency reported that it is the ninth consecutive day that India has reported more than 9,000 Covid-19 cases, with a record number of new patients each day.

Bangladesh has reported 3,141 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths, raising its total caseload to 87,520, including 1,171 fatalities.Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Health Directorate, said that a junior minister from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet and a former health minister and close aide to Hasina have both died due to the virus in Dhaka.Bangladesh’s main state-run hospitals are overwhelmed, with many critical Covid-19 patients being deprived of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns, AP reports. The European Union home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told member nations last week that they “should open up as soon as possible”.Tourists from the United States, Asia, Latin American and the Middle East, however, will have to wait.