Annexation of the West Bank: Another Blow to World Peace

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to implement the Trump’s Peace Plan — annexing the West Bank to Israel’s territory from July 1st. This development will have drastic consequences and will be another threat to world peace. The West Bank, the land locked territory, borders with Jordan but occupied by Israel since 1967. This development if happens will eventually led Israel to have its occupation on the Jordan valley, which is already in commanded under the Jewish army since decades. Despite several efforts, long term standing issue between Israel and Palestine could not reach to the point of consensus yet.

The fires are set at both ends, which could be expedited with the aforementioned annexation. The Trump-backed Israeli government seems going implement the plan while Palestinian authority under Mehmood Abbas is standing firm against the decision. Mehmood declared an end to all understandings and agreements with Israel and the U.S. last month. Many of the International Organizations including United Nations Security Resolutions Council (UNSRC) consider West Bank as an occupied territory. As per the Geneva Convention, Jewish settlement in the occupied territory will be illegal. However, Israel finds pathways for annexation via abolition the laws of the Geneva Convention due to the non-possession of the any of the Palestinian state in the valley of the West Bank.

The violation of the United Nation’s resolutions or Geneva Convention would not only generate freedom fighters, but many of the successors of the on-going regime within Palestine leaders can come out with more violent protests or acts

Iran, a major player in the Middle East and Palestine’s staunch backer, Arab League, European States, Canada and Saudi Arabia have issued warning to Israel regarding ‘annexation of the West Bank’, whereas the American administration coincides with objective. The major officials’ cabinets of United Stated has clearly indicated that the decision completely rest with Israel whether want to proceed with annexation or to refrain it. Israel is the only trusted ally of the U.S. in the Middle East. It’s been more than seven decades of their alliance. Both states share mutual interest in the region. Thus, the U.S. is providing full support to Israeli stance of annexation of the West Bank for its own vested interest. To have long term cooperation and trade expansionism, it is important for the U.S. to gain Israeli support at every corner of its country dealings. But this will erupt the world peace in many domains and within the U.S. itself.

Likewise, it will have far reaching effects on the South Asian region as well. The region is already in war-zone and this would further deepen the conflict. The world is already suffering from the global threat of ‘Corona Virus’ and thus would be in danger if the annexation succeeds. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), army, police across the globe are taking certain measures to contain the Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic. Human security is becoming more essential. On one hand, the major states putting their level best to contain the spread of Covid-19, pandemic in order to save the masses and on the other hand, they are posing nation to face another danger.

Furthermore, this issue can trigger more extremist groups for its demarcation of its rights, which is ignored for long decades. This could eventually give birth to the freedom fighter as like in Kashmir to stand for their rights. It will not only affect the two states but also the entire region and the Muslim Ummah. I am pretty much sure that, by this act both the U.S. and Israel will lose the trust of its own people, especially the young ones. Israel will establish the state where the Palestine people are in majority. To ascertain a new state requires the destabilization of another state, poor Jordan. Israel might hope for new alliances with some of the Arab states but on the other hand it will cause great resentment among the major Arab and Muslim states.

Besides, the violation of the United Nation’s resolutions or Geneva Convention would not only generate freedom fighters, but many of the successors of the on-going regime within Palestine leaders can come out with more violent protests or acts. The protest will be not only limited to Palestinians only. Every individual will be taking part whose rights are violated including the Israeli citizens. This would be then difficult for the government of Israel to have its control over it. Contrary to this, this annexation would put human security at risk. Syria, Kashmir, Iraq, Afghanistan are already suffering from the worst situation both on traditional and human security matters be it in terms of health, physical or economical, whereas the major states such as America, Germany, France, England etc. are busy to cope with Covid-19 pandemic. On one hand, human security is essential for the aforementioned major states and on the other hand, they avoid taking wise decision for saving these innocents people from another trouble.

The act will not only question the ability of the American or the Israeli government but the UNSC as well. Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General in a meeting with UN Committee on the “Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People” proposes that the decade outstanding issue can only be resolved with bilateral agreements, resolutions and via international law prior to the recognized borders of pre-1967 lines. Unlike Kashmir, the UN is yet failed to resolve the issue between the two rival states. Moreover, it can erupt a direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, as the former always rise a strong voice for the Palestinians and their due rights.

Hence, this annexation is expected to have devastating effects on international arena in general and the Middle East in particular. It will have negative implications on the Israeli alliance with some Arab states. The Palestinians can come out and violent protests may erupt that will put the region in a danger situation. The world and especially UN needs take some effective measures in this matter, in order to re-gain its trust of deprived nations. Dialogue in the presence of UN representative between these two states is the appropriate tool for resolving the matter in a peaceful manner.

Zafar Iqbal Yousafzai is an independent Researcher and Columnist. He tweets @yousafzaiZafar5.

Dr. Rahat Iqbal is Assistant Professor of International Relations at Muslim Youth University, Islamabad.