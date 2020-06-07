Public-private sectors’ efforts must to provide save food: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior & Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that food is the most important issue of third world countries and there is still a lot of work to be done in this field. He added that provision of safe and healthy food is a fundamental right of every citizen for which all resources are being utilized and efforts will be made to increase it further.

While expressing his views on the occasion of the 2nd World Food Safety Day Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately the people living below the poverty line in developing countries are suffering from inattention to adequate food and proper requirement in this regard. He said that along with the efforts of the Government, the people should also be made aware that they have to choose food keeping in view the principles of hygiene and media can play an important role in this regard. He said that the guide lines of the World Health Organization should be implemented and the present Government is striving for improvement in the Food Sector.

Senior Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our vision is to ensure the provision of healthy food to every citizen. Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that NGOs should also play their role in providing pure food to the citizens and also the public and private sectors must work together to ensure safe food. He said that World Food Safety Day requires individual and collective responsibility and reminds us that we should take this issue of food seriously and not to show any negligence.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan vowed that the Punjab Food Department would make significant changes in the coming days to ensure better and quality food supply to the people of the country’s largest province and work in this regard has already been started.