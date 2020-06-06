Use of modern technology need of the time: Buzdar

Taking another commendable step towards good governance and for betterment of the people of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday inaugurated e-payment system for traffic challans as well as time scheduling system for driving license.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that online payment of traffic challans will create ease for the people. He said that due to closure of driving license center amid coronavirus outbreak, people are facing difficulties. He said online time scheduling system will help citizens get time and date from 18 driving centres of Lahore for attaining driving license. He congratulated Lahore Traffic Police and Punjab Information Technology Board for starting e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as time scheduling system for getting the license.

The chief minister said that getting benefit from the modern technology is need of the time as it felicitates government affairs without any hazard. He said that banking hours are limited due to pandemic and people are facing difficulties in paying traffic challans in time. He said that City Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board has taken lead by introducing e-system for the payment of traffic challans. He said that Punjab government will continue to take steps for facilitating its citizens.

On this occasion, the chief minister announced to extend the scope of e-system for payment of traffic challan and time scheduling system to other cities of the province. He said that traffic fines can easily be deposited through one-link ATM machines, mobile application, internet banking as well as online from any counter of branch of any bank. These measures will ensure the implementation of social distancing. He further maintained that these steps will not only help to increase the revenue of Punjab government but will also bring transparency in revenue collection.

He said that such initiatives of Punjab government will also help compile the records of those who are used to violating traffic rule. He said that citizens can get this facility through Rasta web portal and call centres. He said that the citizens who do not know the use of information technology can go to nearest driving center and get time and date. He said that such initiatives of government will not only help citizens get rid from long queues and wait but also improve service delivery.

He said that Punjab has entered into digital era and government will continue to use information technology in further as well for improving the service delivery as well as creating ease to the people. He said that traffic wardens will be encouraged on good performance and their promotions and other issues will be resolved.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict enforcement of the condition of wearing masks in the province. He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented in public places, markets, bazaars and parks. He said that action will be taken against the violators. “Protecting the lives of citizens is the top priority of the government. Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes,” he said, adding that that no stone will be left unturned for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “Beds, ventilators and necessary medicines are available in the public hospitals of Punjab. Government has allowed affected patients to isolate themselves at homes,” he said, adding that controlling the spread of coronavirus is a collective responsibility.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of dog biting in Muzaffargarh and sought report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan. He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a child and extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. He directed to investigate this tragic incident and report should be sent to his office so that legal action should be taken by identifying those who are responsible for this negligence.