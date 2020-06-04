Deaf and mute teenager raped by six men on different occasions in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: A 14-year-old girl with disabilities was allegedly sexually assaulted by six people on different occasions, police said on Monday.

Lawa police have arrested three of the suspects while one has secured a pre-arrest bail. The remaining two are yet to be arrested.

According to reports, a mother filed an FIR against an unknown man who invaded her home and sexually abused her 14-year-old disabled daughter. She stated that the man invaded her home on the night of May 26 and fled when one of her daughters woke up.

“One of my daughters, who is 14 years old and is deaf and dumb, got frightened and traumatised. After being consoled, she revealed by sign language the identity of the man who had entered the house,” said the mother.

The girl was reported to have told the mother that earlier, on May 20, another man took her to a “funeral place” by motorcycle and sexually assaulted her.