Fake domiciles, corruption of billions; MQM-P

KARACHI: Issuing fake domicile is an organized conspiracy which has the involvement of Sindh bureaucracy, said MQM-P leaders.

The deputy convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Kunwar Naveed Jamil said an inadequate formation of committee against fake domiciles is not acceptable we reject this committee adding that the court will decide the fake domicile case soon.

Deputy Convener of MQM-P was addressing a presser today at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad along with legislator Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Abdul Qadir Khanzada and AbuBakr Siddique.

Sindh Assembly legislator Khawaja Izharul Hasan said that under the constitution of Pakistan and the Services Act, jobs from 1 to 15 grade are the right of the residents of their districts asking that why the youth of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Nawabshah not being appointed?

“Sindh government has contempt of court by forming a committee for the case of fake domiciles”, said Kunwar Naveed Jamil

Jamil stated that the notification for forming committee is a trick to influence the court proceedings which is illegal and unconstitutional adding that the members who have been nominated for the committee they have already denied the fake domicile in the court.

“The Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and all the Deputy Commissioners are on the notice of the court”, adding that how can they form a committee if case is in court? he asked

Khawaja Izharul Hasan said that government jobs have been sold after the issuance of fake domicile certificates to non-residents.

“Corruption on fake domiciles is worth of billions”, he appealed NAB to obstruct and deal it as per law.

He also asked to take action against government officials involved in issuing fake domicile certificates and to cancel all such documents of people who are working in different government departments on their basis.

On other hand Karachiites demand that the law must be passed in the Sindh Assembly that the first right for the government jobs is Sindh’s youth.

They demanded the federal government should provide 23.5% government jobs to Sindh as per the quota.

The Sindh government constituted the committee, which has been given a week to submit its initial report, spent the first two days of its mission in Larkana. During the investigation, it emerged that 41 false domiciles had been issued while another 147 among 1,262 reported domiciles were highly suspicious. The district has issued 30,199 domiciles in the last two years.

Before this in 2019 Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Khawaja Izharul Hasan has already submitted petition against the issuance of domiciles to non-residents of Karachi in the Sindh High Court.

On other hand the people of Sindh has set a world record by tweeting more than one million against fake domiciles on the social networking website Twitter.