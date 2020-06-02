NAB raids Shahbaz Sharif’s residence

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has conducted a raid at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, reportedly to arrest Shahbaz Sharif.

Several PML-N workers also reached the PML-N president’s residence to protest against the NAB; meanwhile, barricades were set up in the area and media personnel.

A heavy contingent of police reached his residence in Model Town. Anti-Right Force troops and Model Town police also reached the spot Police officers and police have been directed to remain in Model Town Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is present at his residence.



Shahbaz Sharif is accused of making assets more than income and money laundering which was called by NAB today.

When Shahbaz Sharif did not appear, the NAB team reached Model Town to arrest him.

PML-N workers are also present outside Shahbaz Sharif’s house.

Some officers of NAB team are present inside the house but Shahbaz Sharif is not making arrest. Shahbaz Sharif says that NAB officers are also victims of corona.