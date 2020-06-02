Asteroid ‘taller than Empire State Building’ rocketing towards Earth at 11,200mph

NASA is tracking a giant asteroid which may be taller than the Empire State Building – and it’s set to skim Earth’s orbit this week.

The Space Administration have dubbed the rock 163348 (2002 NN4), and it is expected to rocket by on Saturday June 6.

It is estimated to be between 250m and 570m (820ft and 1870ft) – so it could be taller than the Empire State Building (443m or 1453ft) and the London Eye (135m or 443ft) combined.

NASA have classed the asteroid as an Aten asteroid, which is a space rock following a very wide orbit around the Sun.

Scientists do not think the asteroid will collide with Earth, but will keep an eye on it in case it enters Earth’s atmosphere by chance.