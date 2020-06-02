Moulana Tariq Jameel in critical condition

Renowned religious speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel seriously injured after he slipped on the floor in his home here on Tuesday.

Maulana Tariq Jameel received injuries on his face and leg and suffered huge loss of blood. The circle close to him confirmed that Maulana Jameel was seriously injured due to huge loss of blood.

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Imran Bashir—one of his students, tweeted about Maulana Tariq Jameel, saying that he injured after falling on the ground at home.

استاد جی مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب سے ابھی فون پر بات چیت ہوئی، گرنے کی وجہ سے 2گھنٹے تک خون بہا، استاد جی کی طبعیت انتہائی ناساز ہے

عالم اسلام سے خصوصی دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے

حضرت کا سایہ امت کا سرمایہ ہے، اللہ تعالی مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب کا سایہ ہم سب پر سلامت رکھے

آمین یارب العالمین! — Maulana Imran Bashir (@imranbashir789) June 1, 2020

PRAY FOR MAULANA TARIQ JAMEEL.

HIS HEALTH IS NOT GOOD.

PRAY FOR MAULANA TARIQ JAMEEL.

HIS HEALTH IS NOT GOOD.

ALLAH SHIFA ATA KREIN. AMEEN ❤️#mulanatariqjameel

“Ustad jee is seriously ill as he fell down on the ground at home and bleeding continued for two hours,” said Maulana Bashir, pointing out that he asked the fans and lovers of Maulana Jameel for his early recovery.

