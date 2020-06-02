Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, June 02, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Moulana Tariq Jameel in critical condition

Web Desk

Renowned religious speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel seriously injured after he slipped on the floor in his home here on Tuesday.

Maulana Tariq Jameel received injuries on his face and leg and suffered huge loss of blood. The circle close to him confirmed that Maulana Jameel was seriously injured due to huge loss of blood.

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Imran Bashir—one of his students, tweeted about Maulana Tariq Jameel, saying that he injured after falling on the ground at home.

“Ustad jee is seriously ill as he fell down on the ground at home and bleeding continued for two hours,” said Maulana Bashir, pointing out that he asked the fans and lovers of Maulana Jameel for his early recovery.

Earlier, the internet was on fire ever since renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was unfortunately forced to apologise for highlighting a mere fact that media spreads false and fake news.

Submit a Comment