Uzma Khan controversy: Amber Malik leaves the country in chartered flight?

Noor ul Ain Ali

A Pakistani journalist residing in UK claims that Amber Malik has left the country in a chartered flight after the hashtag #ArrestAmberMalik became top trend on twitter.

Actress Uzma Khan has caused an uproar on social media. A video has been circulating on social media where a woman can be heard interrogating the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress along with her sister for having an affair with her husband by the name of Usman.

According to social media and now the official statement by Uzma Khan, there were more than one women in who barged into their house and two of them were daughters of Malik Riaz.

Moreover, Police have now registered a case against the business tycoon’s family members (daughters, his niece Amna and 15 other persons) on Uzma’s request.

“We will fight against daughters of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz. Have been shamed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past 3 days. I feel like I have nothing to lose now/ I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I get killed but there will be no turning back now,” Uzma said in her statement.

On the other hand, Malik Riaz has denied any involvement in the incident and said he would file a defamation case against the actress.

 

