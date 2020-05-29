A Pakistani journalist residing in UK claims that Amber Malik has left the country in a chartered flight after the hashtag #ArrestAmberMalik became top trend on twitter.

So police fails to arrest daughters of malik riaz. And rumour is they’ve flown out from Pakistan. Thank you punjab Govt thank you punjab police. And well done people, While u discuss character of #uzmaKhan the criminals seem to have gotten safe passage. #ArrestAmberMalik — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) May 28, 2020

Actress Uzma Khan has caused an uproar on social media. A video has been circulating on social media where a woman can be heard interrogating the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress along with her sister for having an affair with her husband by the name of Usman.

According to social media and now the official statement by Uzma Khan, there were more than one women in who barged into their house and two of them were daughters of Malik Riaz.

Moreover, Police have now registered a case against the business tycoon’s family members (daughters, his niece Amna and 15 other persons) on Uzma’s request.

پنجاب پولیس قانون کی حکمرانی پر یقین رکھتی ہے اور قانون کی نظر میں سب برابر ہیں کوئی بھی شخص قانون سے ماورا نہیں ہے اس واقعہ میں قانونی کاروائی کا آغاز کر دیا گیا جسے شواہد اور قانون کی روشنی میں منطقی انجام تک پہنچایا جائے گا https://t.co/V73WhHHnTr — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) May 27, 2020

“We will fight against daughters of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz. Have been shamed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past 3 days. I feel like I have nothing to lose now/ I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I get killed but there will be no turning back now,” Uzma said in her statement.

20-30 guards — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) May 27, 2020

On the other hand, Malik Riaz has denied any involvement in the incident and said he would file a defamation case against the actress.