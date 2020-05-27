Coronavirus cases in Pakistan exceed 59,100

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has risen to 59,151, while the death toll stands at 1,225.

There have been 21,118 cases so far been detected in Punjab, 23,507 in Sindh, 8,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,536 in Balochistan, 1,879 in Islamabad, 638 in Gilgit Baltistan and 214 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 19,142 patients have recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Out of a total of 1,225 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 416, Sindh 374, Balochistan 42, Gilgit-Baltistan 09, Punjab 362, Azad Kashmir 04 and Islamabad Capital Territory has reported 18 deaths.

As per details, 22 percent of the cases have foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases are reported to be locally transmitted.

The coronavirus plague continues to wreck across the world and only an effective vaccine will end all chaos. Scientists are scrambling to find a cure by sharing research and overcoming obstacles others may be facing.