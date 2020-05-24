Forward Luke Yates signs new two-year contract with Salford

Salford Red Devils have handed a new two-year contract to forward Luke Yates. The 25-year-old will now stay with the Super League club until the end of the 2022 season and joins captain Lee Mossop in committing his future to the Red Devils.

He said: “I really believe in Watto (Ian Watson) and the club’s vision and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of their success going forward. “Once I got here, we started talking pretty early about extending my stay and the consistency this brings should help me perform at my best. “It’s great to have Moose staying throughout that time too. He’s massive in the middle and has been dominant in the front-row for a long time. “Now we can progress our relationship in the pack together, as I establish myself as a leader.”