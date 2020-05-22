Punjab IG tells police to ensure govt SOPs are followed during Jummatul Wida, Eid

Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir has said that all available resources should be utilised under comprehensive strategies for ensuring security of religious congregations held at sensitive mosques and Imambargahs, whereas special attention should be paid to directions of the government and precautionary measures with respect to coronavirus.

He further said that on Jummatul Wida, senior officers should personally inspect the security arrangements of religious places by going into the field whereas security for programs of Youm Al-Quds should also be considered. He further said that snipers should be deployed on roof tops of minority worship places and Imambargahs whereas commandos should also deployed in the vicinity of important markets, businesses centres. He added that security of banks should be made more effective along with increasing of patrolling hours. He added that, one wheeling and aerial firing on Chand night should be dealt with iron hand and action should be taken against the accused keeping in view zero tolerance whereas for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads, better arrangements should be done. He moreover said that intelligence based search sweep and combing operations by special police and other forces should be speeded up especially near hotels, inns and slums near City bus terminals and documents of residents of such areas should be regularly checked whereas patrolling in vicinity of sensitive religious places should be made more effective by patrolling forces. He further said that, process of checking of vehicles and passengers on inter provincial and inter districts check posts should be tightened up and video recording should alps be kept on continued. He directed to strictly ensure issued SOPs with respect to security during Eid Leaves in public places so that no untoward situation may be faced.

These views were expressed by him while he was directing officers regarding security arrangements on Eid. Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements and said that total 90499 officers and officials will perform security duties on Jummatul Wida, Chand raat and Eidul Fitr among them 68208 officers and officials are from Punjab police, 19344 are police volunteers whereas 3027 officials are from Special police. Likewise, on eve of Jummatul Wida around 27849 officers and officials will perform security duties among them 21112 are police officers and officials, 1415 from special police, and 5303 are police volunteers whereas 241 walk through gates, 10424 metal detectors and 2245 CCTV cameras will also be installed for this purpose. Likewise, for security of Chand raat, 18253 officers and officials across the province will perform their duties among them 14655 officers and officials, 80 from Special Police Officials and 3598 police volunteers are included. On Chand raat, 33 walk through gates over sensitive spots, 2940 metal detectors and 2033 CCTV cameras shall be installed. With respect to security of Eid event, on the event of Eidul Fitr for security of 21013 mosques, Imambargahs and 840 open spots religious corporations, overall 44416 officers and officials will perform security duties. In Eid Security duty, 32441 officers and officials, 1532 officials of special police and 10443 national police volunteers are included whereas for security of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs, 284 walk through gates, 11185 metal detectors and 2428 CCTV cameras shall also be installed. Whereas senior officers under their supervision shall monitor security of sensitive places and pay visits by themselves and also ensure implementation of Eid security plan. While directing to officers IG Punjab said that during security arrangements on Eid, prevention measures and issued SOPs should also be implemented at any cost. He further said that crackdown should be started against drugs and wine dealers especially against dealers who sell moonshine or poisonous liquor so that deaths of citizens due to poisonous liquor should be reduced whereas preferential operations should also be launched against persons involved in kite flying and kites manufacturing businesses. He further said that, proclaimed offenders most probably come to their homes on event of Eid therefore, information sharing and intelligence based operations under comprehensive strategy should be taken for their arrests. He moreover said that effective briefing should be imparted to officers and officials deputed over Eid security so that they may perform their duties effectively.