Senior PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan called on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed important departmental and other issues. In the meeting, the Prime Minister said that he will convene an important meeting to finalize new strategy in the food sector at federal level after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Abdul Aleem Khan briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the current wheat procurement system and the proposed changes in it. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the method of subsidy on flour, sugar or any other product should be changed and the benefit of subsidy should go directly to the people instead of mills or institutions in which the needs of the middle class can be given top priority. Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the action taken against wheat hoarding in Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction and happiness over the record purchase of wheat in Punjab and appreciated the efforts of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in this regard. Some important political and departmental issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.