Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MPA and former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha died of coronavirus in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the late lawmaker’s friends, he tested positive for the virus a few days ago and was shifted to a hospital in Karachi when his health deteriorated.

Agha was a member of the Balochistan Assembly from the Pishin district of the province. He served as the governor of Balochistan during Nawaz Sharif’s last tenure and served as the deputy chairman of Senate in late 1980s.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal expressed grief over the lawmaker’s demise. In a statement, he said that Agha was a senior politician who played a key role in the development of the province as its former governor.

The news of Agha’s death comes just hours after a PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala, Shaheen Raza, passed away at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser are some of the few politicians who had tested positive for the virus. Both have recovered from the virus.

Further, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who had gone into isolation after being infected in March, has also recovered from the virus.