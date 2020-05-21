District emergency officer pays surprise visit to Rescue 1122 control room

To check efficiency and capability of Rescue 1122, district emergency officer Malik Ashfaq Hussain paid a surprised visit to control room and station of the centre in Jamrud. The in-charge officer inspected all the operational vehicles, ambulances and other apparatus utilize during emergency and gave necessary instructions to the officials on the spot. He also observed attendance and discipline of the officials besides checking of routine calls receives in the centre in time of emergency. The district emergency officer on behalf of director general Dr Khateer Ahmad and director operation Dr Ayaz asked the on duty rescue 1122 officials to be alert to deal any unfavourable situation during Eid. He warned that no negligence of the responsible officials would be tolerable in time of execution of their officials duties.