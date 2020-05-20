Responsible Citizens in the New Normal

The Government here has eased the lockdown in order to combat an economic fallout. One has already noted the mammoth shift in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 crisis. Our next steps in these crucial moments would be the deciding factor as the nation opens up slowly. Some countries have already taken the decision to do so despite the virus not being contained. For the world governments it could not have been an easy decision to make. For the average civilian, there is the huge responsibility upon us all to do the correct thing and rapidly adjust to the new normal way of living under the strictest of conditions.

We must look now to facts that the economies that are seen opening up are not easing restrictions because they have completely controlled the novel coronavirus. To date nowhere in the world can one safely say that the virus has been eradicated for good, not to resurface again. They are opening up because they fear an economic collapse.

The ease of lockdown here saw its fair share of images floating online showing people outside in mass numbers sending panic signals to those who are still shaky on the lockdown being lifted. The weighted decision making on a choice between buying out of necessity versus what will be considered a luxury commodity is something that is certainly upon us all. People would rather they save for an uncertain future. It is true that now people will resort to buying things they need versus things they wanted or desired; a marked adjustment in consumer behavior as a key feature which will now come greatly into play. Despite the perceptions that there were people who were outside shopping in mass numbers, sales reports coming in are certainly showing a marked decrease in the volume of purchases overall.

With millions around the world affected, our survival rate depends on us moving together in consensus not only as a country but as one global world

The thing to note was that it was not the easing of lockdown which was for a restricted segment; those who have goods and services to sell are reliant on those with means, those who purchase have the purchasing power to do so. The seller needs a buyer. The trade-off is the key to a working economy. Therefore, the easing of the lockdown was not just for the poor segment of population. It was for the entire country’s economic mechanism to continue.

If a virus has already entered any country, it will run its course and is already doing so – we must accept these hard facts. And in accepting hard facts is also a process in attaining responsibility for us to adopt measures which will safeguard us.

It has also come up that that nationwide lockdowns have slowed the spread of the virus- but not eradicated it. WHO (World Health Organization) has already declared that emerging countries will not be able to sustain a complete lockdown and would have to adopt different policies than developed ones.

The vaccine for this virus will not be ready any time soon if we are speaking about this year. As of date there has been no confirmed news on this. Once it is, the distribution of it will be another matter for world governments to decide. The timeline on that would mean that for this year, we are certainly going to be rooted each to their own countries, venturing out or even travelling for mainly essential work. The world has changed and we need to understand that how we change with these circumstances will be the success of our survival.

And here is the crux of the matter; it would have to be the people of the nation as well who would have to closely follow SOPs in order to continue their lives. We as citizens of the world will need to take the reins of our lives with responsibility; our sense of civic duty calls for it. Procedural systems might be pertinent to be set in order to educate the people who fall below the poverty level and do not have the means nor the education to care for their health and hygienic conditions. Many of those are living in areas where a fair percentage does not even have access to basic sanitizing methods. What the local and provincial governments can do is take measures to educate their districts on a pro-active footing. The result will be beneficial to all and educate more people.

One thing will stand true, no matter what the media is telling us, the novel coronavirus had already been here months ago and it was not from one incident like the opening of one border. Neither can one individual nor one party be blamed for it entering. That is just political point scoring. The Federal government is handling the pandemic just like any other government, world leaders are working with disseminated information from reliable global sources minute to minute with updates for their nations. We must place our trust in these leaders as we simply do not have the time to do so otherwise. With millions around the world affected, our survival rate depends on us moving together in consensus not only as a country but as one global world.

Yes, we are overwhelmed. Yes, we have a surge of cases which has been scaring us – just like everywhere else in the world. What does need to stop is the daily political banter on opposing the decision making process. It is taking us nowhere. After the global pandemic is controlled, the political parties can fight it out democratically. They cannot fight each move of the current government as there are no pro-active points in it that deliver any ideas for better governance for our people or for the greater good. A joint effort and collaboration will ascertain a more mature stance which would be greatly respected.

It is clear, even with an uncertain future that the global way of living has completely changed. We will be more cautious (we hope). We will certainly take less things for granted, we will be more careful in how we are; how we live, work and even interact for decades to come.

In the strangest of ways safety procedures somehow have been one thing that have not only physically affected our lives whilst safeguarding us but also somehow psychologically impacted us by changing our lifestyles. Medical experts are now speaking of the virus as something that may not be eradicated completely and we may have to learn to live with it for some time. Till the point we ascertain everything it is the behavior of the human race that will need to evolve.

What will be adjusted per se will be a more linear way of lifestyle which will have to be adopted now taking stringent measures on hygiene and sustainable living. We all have a role to play, and we must maintain trust with those in power to make the right decisions for us. For our own sake and for others, let us adjust our ways of living and being as responsible citizens in the new normal.

The writer is known for her articles covering socio-cultural impact