Armeena suggests fans to watch drama serial ‘Alif’

Armeena Khan has suggested fans, seeking good Pakistani content, to watch Geo TV’s spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif.

Taking to Twitter, the Sherdil star said, “You want to watch good Pakistani content? Watch “Alif” and encourage all that you think reflects your own culture.”

She added, “Responsibility lies on both sides (audience and content makers) supply and demand. Thank you, have a nice day.”

Responding to a fan about the airing of foreign dramas in Pakistan, Armeena said, “I think it’s great that foreign content is airing in Pakistan and I was one of the first ones to endorse it.”

She said, “It builds our industry up. I never said anything against the play. The rest is all a discussion on culture, treatment of actors and abuse.”

Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV on October 5, 2019.

The drama serial became the talk of the town since its first episode aired on Geo.

The drama was written by Umera Ahmad and features Sajal Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles.