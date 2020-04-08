Sindh Government sends local manufactured masks in metropolis hospitals

In the name of to-quality N95 masks, Sindh Government has sent local manufactured masks in metropolis hospitals, the doctors and paramedical staff called it buffaloing by Sindh Govt.

Earlier Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, had dispatched over 1 lac KN-95 masks, donated by China, to various hospitals in Sindh.

According to Health Dept sources Sindh govt handed over one lac N95 masks to Secretary Health and Dept had issued a list of hospitals with numbers of Masks, among them a good quantity was given to Larkana Divison, each hospital 4000 masks, while in Karachi 2000 masks to Liyari General Hospital and other remaining hospitals of Karachi 200 to 500 each hospital.

But surprisingly when the distribution of N95 masks took place, it was revealed that the masks which have been given by Sindh govt were not N95 even not as per international level or surgical masks.

A paramedical staff told that the mask which was given to Sindh Goveermnet Hospital Korangi it was local made and our Doctors have returned to District Director.

According to hospital source each hospital has received 75-100 masks and yet Doctors and paramedical staff have not been provided personal protective equipment (PPE) yet.

On other hand celebrities and welfare organizations are coming forward in this testing time to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors and hospitals.

An ICU technician Qatar Hospital Orangi told that we are compelled to use undergarments fabric mask instead of N95 mask because the mask came from China, have they been sold or have they kept for personal usage?

According to sources N95 mask were being sold at private hospital in Karachi.

Taking to twitter Mir Saarng Soomro asked to Sindh Government that how many N95 masks have been distributed to doctors and how many sindh has given to bureaucrats and their wives.

A paramedical staff told that when PPP legislator Ghnawer Ai Khan Isran who is member of Sindh food control authority came to our hospital he was wearing a mask N95 and we all paramedical staff were having normal mask.

Dr Tasveer Hussain that it’s really disappointed to see that doctors are wearing normal masks and ministers and other officers are wearing N95 masks adding that no safety kits and surgical masks for doctor.

Mohammad Ismail Jiskani Vice President of Peramdical Staff Association tweeted that sindh govt has failed toi secure the lives of front liner medical staff as several hace suffered +COVID19 there is no N95 mask.

Jaskani said that instead of providing any health risk allowance or other benefits to the doctors during the pandemic, the provincial health department has deducted 10 per cent of their salaries.

On other hand YDA Sindh president Dr Omer Sultan, he said the doctors working in isolation wards as well as in other wards without PPE.

He also demanded the payment of allowances and the return of the amounts deducted from the salaries of doctors for the Sindh government’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund.