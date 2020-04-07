Coronavirus Fears: PIA cancelled its special flight to Iraq

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) canceled its special flight to Baghdad after pilots refused to operate any flight due to COVID-19 fears.

PK-9814 flight of Pakistan International Airline was supposed to bring back 161 stranded Pakistanis in Baghdad.

Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots were screened after flying special flights to Canada with Pakistani origin Canadian nationals.

Pakistan on Monday also extended its ban on operations of chartered and private planes up to April 11 due to coronavirus crisis.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also released a NOTAM regarding the extension in the suspension of inbound flight operations of all international passengers, chartered and private aircraft.

Notably, Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Sunday prohibited pilots from operating special flights after COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored.