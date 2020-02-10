Pakistan beats Bangladesh by innings and 44 runs in 1st test

Pakistan have completely outclassed Bangladesh in the first Test in Pindi Cricket Stadium by an innings and 44 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years, 359 days became the youngest-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26.

The second Test will be played after a two-month break, in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

In the second innings, none of the Bangladeshi players could make 50 runs, whereas in the first innings only Mohammad Mithun scored 63 runs with seven boundaries.

Bangladesh, which needed 86 runs to avoid innings defeat with only four wickets in hand when it resumed, was bowled out for 168 within 1 1/2 hours.

”Our bowlers stuck to their tasks and bowled with a lot of patience. It was a great job to bowl them out for 233 (in first innings) that setup the match for us,” Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said, adding that ”Naseem Shah needs to be congratulated for performing a hat-trick at such a young age.”

Babar Azam and Shan Masood made centuries helping Pakistan post a big 445 in the first innings and securing a lead of 212 runs. Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail half-centuries also played an important role to set a tone for Pakistan victory.